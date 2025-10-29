Bengal municipal recruitment scam: ED raids Kolkata businessman's premises, seizes Rs 2 cr

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday continued their search at the residences and office of a businessman at Taratala area in south Kolkata and seized a huge amount of unaccounted money, an official said.

The central agency also seized gold jewellery worth around Rs 10 crore, following a search operation at the businessman's Lake Town residence, he said.

The raids started on Tuesday, and so far, nearly Rs 2 crore has been seized and counting of the money is underway, the official said.

"We started the raids yesterday in connection with the municipal recruitment scam. We have seized a huge amount of cash. The counting is on," he told PTI.

Earlier this month, ED had conducted searches at several other locations in Kolkata, including the Salt Lake office of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose and a restaurant owned by his son, in connection with the scam. PTI SCH RBT