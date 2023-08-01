Bengal: NCW chief visits family of women stripped, assaulted on suspicion of theft

Malda, Aug 1 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met the family of the two women who were stripped and assaulted by a mob accusing them of theft in West Bengal’s Malda district last month.

Sharma said the NCW will consult lawyers and may move court in this connection.

“Those two women who were stripped and beaten up were again unjustly kept in jail for six days,” she told reporters at Manikchak in Malda district.

After the two women were assaulted, the police arrested them in connection with an attack on a local police outpost by a mob a few days ago. They get bail later.

“We want to know from the district police why they were kept in jail for six days. This is very unfortunate,” Sharma said.

A purported video of the incident showing the mob, comprising mostly women, beating up the two on July 19 was shared on social media by Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s IT cell, on July 22.

The district police said the women had gone to sell their wares at the market at Bamangola in Malda district and the people beat them up suspecting that they had committed theft.

West Bengal BJP leaders held a press conference in Delhi to condemn the incident. PTI COR NN