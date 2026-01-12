Bengal nurses on ventilator support after showing Nipah virus symptoms

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Two nurses working at a private hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are showing symptoms of being infected with Nipah virus, a senior official of the state health department said on Monday.

The condition of the two nurses, one male and another female, are stated to be "very critical", he said.

"Both nurses work in the same hospital in Barasat. They are suspected of being infected with Nipah virus. Samples of both nurses were sent to Kalyani AIIMS for testing, and preliminary reports indicate a possible Nipah infection," the official told PTI.

While one nurse is a resident of Nadia district, the other lives at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, he said.

"Both are currently admitted to the Barasat hospital where they work, and have been placed in the isolation ward with ventilator support," he elaborated.

According to health department sources, one of the nurses had recently returned from her hometown in Katwa, where she fell ill and was initially admitted to a local hospital on December 31.

"Her condition worsened, leading to her transfer to Bardhaman Medical College, and then by special ambulance to Barasat hospital. The male nurse exhibited similar symptoms and was also placed on ventilator support," he stated.

"Given the severity and high fatality rate of Nipah virus, all necessary precautions are being taken. Samples have been sent to the central government for confirmation, and contact tracing is underway," the official said.

Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting to the central government.

Health authorities have informed the Centre, and experts are now analysing the reports to confirm the infection.

"The situation is being closely monitored due to the highly contagious and lethal nature of the virus," he said. PTI SCH MNB