Bengal observes birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI ) The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed across West Bengal on Monday.

Amid the celebrations, a political slugfest broke out over posters of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee near Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house in north Kolkata, calling the MP 'jubaraj' (prince).

At Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, the celebrations began early with 'mangal arati' and special prayers.

Devotees from different parts of the state gathered since dawn to offer homage. Various programmes are scheduled to be held throughout the day.

The occasion is also observed as National Youth Day.

Various branches of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, which Swami Vivekananda founded, took out processions in different parts of the state, with school students participating.

At Simla Street, Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, state minister Shashi Panja, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari paid their floral tributes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Swami Vivekananda's ideals of patriotism, social service and communal harmony continue to inspire people and remain a guiding force.

She said his teachings of love for the country, service to the poor and the afflicted, and the message of unity, peace and harmony have always inspired her.

"On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the symbol of India's indigenous spiritual consciousness, I offer my respectful salutations to him," she posted on X.

Banerjee said the path of harmony among all religions shown by Swami Vivekananda was the foundation of Bengal's social ethos.

She expressed hope that, inspired by Swami Vivekananda's ideals, people of Bengal "irrespective of religion or caste would continue to respect and love one another".

The CM also outlined several initiatives taken by the state government to honour Swami Vivekananda's legacy.

A political slugfest erupted over posters welcoming the Diamond Harbour MP to Simla Street, where he is scheduled to visit to pay his respects to the icon.

Criticising the posters, Union minister Majumdar said Swami Vivekananda is the only "jubaraj", and "people of West Bengal would respond to the arrogance in the coming days".

He alleged that leaders of the TMC were involved in "coal and cattle smuggling" and therefore lacked the moral right to garland or pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

Adhikari said it was not worth speaking about the Trinamool Congress and its leaders at such an auspicious venue, alleging that they were trying to impose "Arabic culture on Bengal".

Panja, the women and child development minister, dismissed the criticisms as insignificant.

She questioned why the BJP was irritated if Banerjee's supporters considered him a "Jubaraj".

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who also visited Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house, exchanged pleasantries with Panja and said there was no need to read politics into it.

Bhattacharya said he had known Panja for a long time, and the interaction was merely a courtesy. PTI BSM SCH SOM