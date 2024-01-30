Bengal, Odisha to get two new radar stations each by August: Coast Guard

Haldia (WB), Jan 30 (PTI) West Bengal and Odisha will get two new radar stations each by August, a senior Coast Guard officer said on Tuesday.

With the commissioning of the new radar stations, the total number of such installations along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts will increase to eight, Coast Guard Commander, North East Region, Inspector General IS Chauhan said on Tuesday.

"West Bengal and Odisha will get two new radar stations each... these will be operational by August this year," Chauhan said at a press conference at the Coast Guard base at Haldia.

In West Bengal, the new radar stations will be established at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas district and Junput in Purba Medinipur district.

The Coast Guard already has radar stations at Haldia in Purba Medinipur district and Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district.

In Odisha, the new radar stations will be set up at Chandrabhaga and Arakhuda, while there are existing stations at Paradip and Gopalpur, he said.

These additions will double the number of radar stations of the Coast Guard along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts from four to eight, he said.

The Indian Coast Guard is augmenting maritime surveillance along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts in tandem with the rest of the country's coastal areas, he said.

A total of 36 new radar stations are being established across the country, of which some are already functional, the officer said, adding the new installations will add to the existing 46 radar stations in the country, he said.

Apart from fast patrol vessels, the North East region of the Coast Guard will gain more teeth with two new interceptor vessels set to join the fleet at Haldia soon, he added. PTI AMR ACD