Bengal: One held for 'attempting' to burn youth alive in South Dum Dum

Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) One person was arrested from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the alleged attempt to burn a youth alive in South Dum Dum area, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, a close aide of a local Trinamool Congress councillor, was apprehended from Naihati late on Saturday, he said.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday in Ward No. 11 of Bediyapara in Taraknath Colony under the South Dum Dum Municipality in the North 24 Parganas district, the policeman said.

"As per the complaint, Ranjit Karmakar was attacked, doused in petrol and set alight. He suffered around 20 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. His condition is critical," the police officer said.

The incident took place during the immersion of an idol of Goddess Kali in the locality, he said, adding that Karmakar was allegedly assaulted by the councillor and his supporters.

Eyewitnesses claimed that petrol was taken from a nearby motorbike and poured on him.

Following the attack, all three accused went into hiding, the officer said.

A search was underway to arrest the other accused persons, he added. PTI SCH BDC