Bengal: One killed, 7 injured as truck falls on its side after tyre burst

Howrah (WB), Nov 7 (PTI) One person was killed and seven others were injured when a moving truck fell on its side following a tyre burst in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday, the police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred at Salap in Domjur area when the betel leaf-laden vehicle was going to Shyambazar in Kolkata from Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district.

“One person succumbed while being taken to Howrah District Hospital. Seven others are undergoing treatment there. All the victims were on the truck,” a police officer said.

As one of the tyres of the moving truck burst, it fell on its side leading to a traffic jam on NH-16 for some time. PTI COR NN