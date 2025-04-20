Bengal: One of prime accused in murder of father-son in riot-hit Murshidabad held

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) One of the prime accused in the murder of a man and his son in violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal was arrested, police said on Sunday.

This was the fourth arrest in the killing of the two at Jafrabad in Shamsherganj, a senior officer said.

The arrested person, identified as Ziaul Sheikh, a resident of Sulitala Purbapara, the neighbouring village of Jafrabad, has been on the run since the crime took place on April 12.

Sheikh was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police along with the Special Investigating Team (SIT) from his hideout in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday, he said.

"This person is one of the prime accused who had conspired and instigated a mob to carry out vandalism at the residence of the deceased and killed Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das on April 12," the officer told PTI.

The police have all the evidence, CCTV footage, and his mobile phone tower location to prove his presence at the crime spot on April 12, he said.

Earlier, the police had arrested two brothers, Kalu Nadar and Dildar, and Inzmam Ul Haque in connection with their involvement in the killing of the two.

Kalu was arrested from Murarai in Birbhum district, his brother Dildar was held from the Bangladesh border area under the Suti Police Station jurisdiction.

The third accused was apprehended from Suripara, a neighbouring village of Jafrabad.

"We have lodged over 100 FIRs in the Murshidabad violence cases. We have so far arrested 276 people in these cases," the officer added.

At least three people were killed in connection with violence amid recent protests over the amendments to the Waqf Act. PTI SCH BDC