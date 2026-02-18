Bengal: One of three children injured in drum explosion during road repair work critical

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) One of the three children injured in a drum explosion during road repair work in Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district remains in critical condition, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Khargachi-Chandpur stretch, where pitch road repair work is underway from Ghatakpukur to Madhya Khargachi, covering about seven kilometers.

According to the critically injured boy's family, he has suffered 95 per cent burns.

A drum containing around 200 litres of light diesel oil (LDO) had been lying on the roadside. Four schoolchildren aged between 8 and 10 years were playing nearby when the drum suddenly exploded on Tuesday. Three of them sustained injuries in the blast.

Locals took them to a nearby rural hospital. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata for better treatment, where all three have been admitted to the ICU of the burn ward, hospital sources said.

Bhangar MLA Saukat Molla and state minister Aroop Biswas visited the injured children and their families and assured them of all assistance.

Police have launched a probe to determine how the drum was left unattended at an active worksite and whether safety norms were violated. PTI BSM NN