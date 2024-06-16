Bengal oppn leader Suvendu Adhikari leads 'victims' of post-poll violence to governor's house

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, led over 100 'victims' of post-poll violence to the Raj Bhavan on Sunday to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose.

During the meeting, Adhikari briefed the Governor on incidents of violence against BJP party workers and urged him to ensure that central forces remain deployed in the state until Durga Puja, scheduled for early October.

"I have informed the Governor that all four pillars of democracy in Bengal are affected. Ration cards of more than 5,000 people have been confiscated. Even cattle were taken away," Adhikari told reporters after the meeting.

After individually listening to the alleged victims of post-poll violence, Bose assured them of efforts to eliminate all forms of violence in the state.

At the meeting, the Governor said, "The Calcutta High Court has issued an order. They are surprised that the Governor is seemingly under house arrest, as those who were attacked could not meet him. We will ensure Bengal is free from violence. I pledge in the name of Netaji, Rabindranath, and Swami Vivekananda that I will fight till the end." Assuring the invocation of Constitutional provisions, Bose mentioned his intention to press upon the state government to fulfill its duty in protecting citizens' lives and property. The Governor also promised to take up the matter with the Centre.

On Saturday, Adhikari, who visited Cooch Behar to meet alleged post-poll violence victims, announced his intention to meet Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Earlier, on Thursday, police prevented Adhikari from entering the Raj Bhavan with alleged victims of post-poll violence, citing Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits large gatherings outside the Governor's House.

The following day, the Calcutta High Court questioned whether Bose was effectively under "house arrest" and allowed Adhikari to visit Raj Bhavan with the victims upon receiving permission from the Governor's office.

Adhikari and another person had filed a petition in court, asserting that despite having written permission, police had barred their entry into the Governor's House.

The BJP has accused the TMC of post-poll violence, which the ruling party in the state has denied. PTI SCH MNB