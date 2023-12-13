Bengal: Overhead water tank collapses on Bardhaman railway station, 3 killed

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed and more than 30 others injured on Wednesday after a large overhead water tank fell on them while they were waiting on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal, officials said.

The large metal water-filled tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, an Eastern Railway (ER) official said.

All the injured people were taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where two persons were declared brought dead and one succumbed to injuries, a Purba Bardhaman district official said.

The three deceased were identified as Sonaram Tudu, Kanti Bahadur and Mafeeza Khatun, he said.

"Most of those who have been injured in the accident are train passengers. They were waiting under the shed of the platform when the accident took place. Many had minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment," the official told PTI.

The railways announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, the ER official said.

Seriously injured persons will be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 5,000 to those who suffered mild injuries, he said.

Relatives of the injured have been contacted by the Eastern Railway authorities and offered all kinds of assistance for the treatment.

According to a senior officer of the West Bengal Police, an FIR is being lodged in connection with the accident and they would soon start an investigation into it.

"Our officers are talking to injured who are undergoing treatment at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and their statements are being recorded for investigation," he said.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi spoke to the railway authorities and assured all kinds of cooperation and assistance, a source in the state secretariat, 'Nabanna' said.

Three railway employees have been suspended after the accident, the ER official said.

The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added.

Notably, one person was killed in January 2020 when a concrete structure from the main building of the century-old Bardhaman railway station collapsed. PTI AMR SCH BDC