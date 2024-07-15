Bengal panchayat dept sets Aug 15 deadline for expenditure of unutilised central funds

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday directed the gram panchayats to make use of the unutilised funds allocated by the Centre so far in the current fiscal within August 15, an official said.

The Panchayat Department also asked the gram panchayats to finalise the tenders for necessary rural projects within the next 15 days, he said.

Following the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Centre has so far allocated Rs 3,123 crore to the state in the 2024-25 fiscal, he said.

"Only 27 per cent of the allocated funds have been spent till July 2. The general elections this year also impacted the expenditure," the official told PTI, adding, 103 blocks were among the laggards in this regard.

The funds are utilised for various infrastructural work, including the installation of tubewells and construction and renovation of rural roads. PTI SCH RBT