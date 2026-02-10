Bengal para-teachers hold protest march in Kolkata over pay hike

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Para-teachers in West Bengal held a demonstration on Tuesday over demand for a pay hike and jostled with police personnel during the protest near the state education department headquarters here.

Around 500 members of the ‘Sangrami Sikshak Mancha’, a platform of para-teacher organisations in the state, took out a march from Karunamoyee in Salt Lake area and were stopped from heading towards the Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters.

The protesting para-teachers were seen jostling with the police personnel and squatted on the road demanding an audience with state Education Minister Bratya Basu, but their plea was turned down.

"The police cited prohibitory orders in the area. I wonder what prevents the administration from allowing a five-member delegation to meet the minister or other senior officials to submit our list of demands,” said Bijon Naskar, a member of the organisation.

He said para-teachers were being paid between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 per month.

"We demand that it be raised to at least Rs 15,000. The Rs 1,000 hike in the state vote on account is meagre." There are over 50,000 para-teachers in the state in over 67,000 primary and upper primary schools. PTI SUS BDC