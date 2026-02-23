Bengal para-teachers stage demonstration over pay hike

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Around 200 members of a joint platform of para-teachers in West Bengal on Monday staged a demonstration outside the state education department headquarters demanding a pay hike.

The protesting teachers of ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ were seen jostling with police personnel before sitting on the road and seeking an audience with state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

"Para-teachers are being paid between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000 per month, which is very little. We demand that it be raised to Rs 15,000-20,000. The Rs 1,000 hike announced in the state’s vote-on-account is paltry," Senjuti Sanyal said on behalf of the protestors.

She said the forum also demanded provident fund and gratuity benefits, and relief from election duties on a par with state government teachers and other employees.

There are over 50,000 para-teachers in the state in over 67,000 primary and upper primary schools.

Last week, in a similar protest, the para-teachers' platform demonstrated before Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters, for several hours. PTI SUS MNB