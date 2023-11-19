Bengal people celebrate festivals together: Mamata after inaugurating Chhath Puja

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the people of the state have a tradition of celebrating festivals of different religions together.

Inaugurating a Chhath Puja at Takta Ghat in Kolkata, she said that her government has announced a two-day holiday for its employees on the occasion of the festival, unlike the Centre that grants holiday for just a day.

Bengal celebrates Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Bakri-Eid and Muharram in the same manner, the chief minister said.

"We in Bengal have a tradition to celebrate (festivals) together. We eat together, chat together and this cannot be found anywhere else. We must respect all religions. Chhath is also our festival. Our government has declared holidays for two days, but Delhi (central government) does not," she said.

Banerjee also advised the people to celebrate the festival at the ghats with caution to avoid any untoward incident.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated Chhath Pujas at a number of ghats in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts. PTI SCH NN