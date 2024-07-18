Bengal: Police arrest prime accused in fake gold artefacts racket

Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Police have arrested the prime accused in a fake gold artefacts racket from Jhuprijhara area in South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Thursday.

Saddam Sardar was arrested after a police team conducted a raid at his hideout at Kultali in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

His close aide Mannan Khan has also been apprehended from the same spot, a senior police officer said.

"We have arrested the prime accused Saddam Sardar and Mannan Khan from a shack inside a fishery in Jhuprijhara where they were hiding. They have been nabbed in connection with cheating cases and also for attacks on police personnel during another raid on July 15," he said.

The duo will be produced before a local court on Thursday.

Sardar and his associates were involved in "cheating people by selling fake gold statues for the last 15 years", the officer said.