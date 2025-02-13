Bengal police arrests 46 people linked to Jamtara gangs

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal Police has arrested 46 people allegedly linked to the notorious Jamtara gangs involved in phishing, online frauds and financial scams, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Under the state's 'Cyber Shakti' initiative, multiple raids were conducted in Birbhum, Asansol, Durgapur, Chandannagar and Purba Bardhaman which led to the seizure of 84 mobile phones and an equal number of SIM cards. The raids, conducted over the past 15 days, also resulted in the recovery of over 100 credit and debit cards, the officer added.

According to the IPS officer, all the arrested people are linked to cybercrime gangs operating out of Jamtara. "The gangs have been running operations in different districts of Bengal's western zone. We had credible information, which led to the raids and the subsequent arrests," the officer added.

The arrested people are accused of engaging in several types of online frauds, including digital arrests, job scams, investment frauds, sextortion schemes, and fraudulent cooking gas connection services.

Bengal Police has already solved nearly 90 per cent of the 250 complaints received from across the state regarding these scams, the officer claimed.