Bengal police conduct route marches in violence-hit Beldanga; situation calm, roads deserted

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Armed state police personnel, accompanied by Rapid Action Force, conducted route marches in violence-hit Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, even as shops were closed and roads wore a deserted look following back-to-back road blockades, stone pelting and assault on journalists on two consecutive days.

Murshidabad SP Kumar Sunny Raj monitored the situation as police personnel patrolled the town's main roads and bylanes and fanned out into nearby villages where an eerie calm prevailed.

A senior police officer said strict vigil was being maintained to prevent any gathering or assembly of people on main thoroughfares and bylanes.

Violence erupted on Friday morning during protests over the alleged unnatural death of a local migrant worker in Jharkhand a day earlier.

His family has alleged that he was killed by miscreants for speaking in Bengali.

During the protests, roads and railway tracks were blocked by an irate mob, vehicles damaged, and a reporter of an electronic media outlet was assaulted and chased away while covering the agitation.

On Saturday morning, a mob again blocked the road and rail tracks, pelted stones at passing vehicles and assaulted the reporter of another TV channel in protest against the alleged attack on another migrant labourer from the district in Bihar.

A total of 30 people have been arrested from different parts of the district in connection with the two days of violence after verification of social media posts and CCTV footage.

Of them, four were arrested specifically in connection with the assault on journalists.

"Prime accused Matiur Rahman had been provoking the crowd and inciting violence over the past two days. Police have been closely monitoring the situation to identify and take action against those instigating unrest," the SP had said.

Suspended TMC leader and newly formed Janata Unnayan Party Chairman Humayun Kabir told reporters that Rahman is a local resident, but did not specify if he was associated with any political party. PTI SUS MNB