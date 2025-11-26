Bengal Police launches statewide training to instil discipline among civic volunteers

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) The West Bengal Police has started a state-wide training programme for civic volunteers, with over 8,000 personnel scheduled to take part, a senior official said.

Necessary instructions from the Additional Director General of Police (Training) were issued to all Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners, specifying the number of volunteers each unit must release for the five-day programme, he said on Tuesday.

"The training is being held across multiple battalion centres, including Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, Salua, Barjora, Asansol, Purulia, Durgapur, Rajnagar, Raiganj, Jalpaiguri, Dabgram and Siliguri," the officer said, adding that civic volunteers under Kolkata Police are not part of this phase.

"Only male volunteers have been nominated," he said, noting that the programme combines physical drills with sessions on legal responsibilities and conduct.

"The emphasis is on what falls within their authority and what does not. Civic volunteers must understand that their role is supportive, not supervisory," the officer added.

He said that the civic volunteers have been instructed not to handle vehicle documents during traffic checking and to avoid confrontations with motorists and pedestrians.

"They are not part of the regular force, but they remain closely associated with frontline duties. Some officers see the initiative as necessary, while others question whether five days of training can bring substantive change," he said.

In recent years, civic volunteers have been involved in several controversies, including cases of extortion and assault. PTI SCH RG