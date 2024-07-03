Bengal police makes first arrest for crimes against women under BNS

Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) West Bengal recorded its first arrest for crimes against women under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 when a man in Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas district, was apprehended for allegedly molesting his minor daughter, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as a casting director in the Bengali television industry, was arrested on Monday subsequent to a complaint filed by his wife at Narendrapur police station. She accused him of sexually molesting their daughter when no one else was present at home, police said.

"The man has been charged under BNS Section 76/351(3) and Section 10 of the POCSO Act. He has a history of harassing women. Investigation is ongoing," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, on the first day of BNS implementation on July 1, Kolkata Police registered at least 31 FIRs across various police stations within their jurisdiction, he added. PTI SCH MNB