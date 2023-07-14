Bengal: Police stop oppn ISF MLA from entering constituency

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) The police on Friday stopped Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique from entering his constituency Bhangar, which is in focus for violent incidents before and after the panchayat elections in West Bengal, citing prohibitory orders imposed there for security reasons.

Siddique was stopped within the precincts of New Town, near here, by officials of Bidhannagar police commissionerate before he could enter Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district.

The lone MLA of the opposition party ISF was stopped at a police naka in New Town and was told by a senior police official that since Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 is in place, he would not be allowed to proceed to Bhangar.

"I am the elected representative of Bhangar and I want to travel with only two persons apart from security officials. But I have been stopped despite not violating the prohibitory orders," he said, sitting in his car in front of the police barricade put up on the road.

Claiming that his rights are being curtailed “illegally”, Siddique said he will seek legal remedy.

At least six persons have died in Bhangar in rural poll-related violence.

The ISF and the ruling Trinamool Congress are the main opponents in the constituency, about 30 kilometres away from Kolkata. PTI AMR NN