Bengal: Police sub-inspector arrested over unnatural death of woman home guard

Canning (West Bengal), Jan 1 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) probing the unnatural death of a woman home guard on Thursday arrested a sub-inspector of Canning police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas where both were posted, an official said.

The woman's body was recovered on December 27, after which her family alleged that she had been murdered and attempts were being made to portray the death as suicide.

In a complaint, her family claimed that the sub-inspector, who had a relationship with the deceased, killed her after their affair became public, the official added.

The SI was arrested from his relative's house at Swarupnagar in North 24 Parganas district, the official said.

He was remanded to police custody for seven days after being produced before the Alipore district judge court.