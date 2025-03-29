Bengal police urge people to maintain peace in run-up to festivals

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) The West Bengal Police on Saturday said maintaining peace and amity has been the hallmark of the state over the years, and cautioned people against attempts to foment disturbances in the run-up to the festivals of Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami.

ADG and IGP (law and order) Jawed Shamim urged people to inform the police if they come across any fake news, video, inflammatory message or any attempt to foment disturbances.

The police have intelligence inputs about attempts to create disturbances in certain quarters, he said.

"We have come to know that there are attempts to put up banners and writings to inflame passion and also commit certain other acts to instigate people during the festivals. The administration is on alert, and in case anyone comes across any bid to foment trouble, we wish he/she pass on the inputs to the police and we will ensure confidentiality but take prompt action if required," Shamim said.

ADG and IGP, South Bengal Supratim Sarkar said keeping the tradition of Bengal to maintain peace and amity, both Eid and Ram Navami will be peacefully celebrated by different communities.

Any message or slogan or campaign to disturb peace and tranquillity will be sternly dealt with, he said.

"If anyone is found to be involved in spreading enmity, hatred, or attempting to breach of peace, he or she will be charged under relevant sections of law, and we sought the cooperation of the public," Sarkar said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma told reporters on the sidelines of another programme that several sensitive pockets have been marked and police were keeping a tab.

The situation is now peaceful and normal, he said.

Meanwhile, the situation was returning to normal in Malda district's Mothabari, where a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's clashes between two groups of people, Inspector General (IG), North Bengal, Rajesh Yadav said.

Senior officials of the administration and the police held a meeting to restore peace in the area, he said.

Normalcy was returning in Mothabari, where some shops and other establishments reopened.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship in Mothabari on Wednesday evening, according to locals.

The violence led to arson, vandalism and physical attacks on people. PTI SUS BDC