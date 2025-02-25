Bengal police yet to arrest anyone in Panagarh accident case

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) Police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the death of a 27-year-old event management professional in a road accident in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district, more than 36 hours after her car overturned while allegedly racing with another vehicle, an officer said.

A police team on Tuesday morning visited the residence of the owner of the other vehicle, allegedly engaged in racing, in Panagarh Rice Mill area as part of their investigation, he added.

"The owner and other passengers of the vehicle are still on the run. One of our officers visited the owner’s residence in search of him, but he was not there. We are investigating the matter," the officer said.

The officer reiterated the "racing theory" and dismissed claims that the victim, Suchandra Chattopadhyay, and her co-passengers had been subjected to eve-teasing by the occupants of the other vehicle.

A team from West Bengal CID visited Kansa police station to examine the two vehicles allegedly involved in the accident, which occurred late Sunday night.

Initially, there were claims that harassment by eve-teasers in another vehicle led to the victim’s car speeding and subsequently crashing. However, a senior officer later dismissed this theory, stating that her car had been following the other vehicle.

Chattopadhyay, a resident of Chinsurah in Hooghly district, was traveling with three colleagues to Gaya for a function when the accident occurred in Panagarh. PTI SCH MNB