Bengal policeman climbs Mt Everest

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) West Bengal Police Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal on Monday conquered Mount Everest, along with another Indian woman and a visually impaired woman of Nepal, the force said.

Mandal, a constable of the 3rd battalion of the state armed police, is currently posted as a personal security guard to Calcutta Police Commissioner Manoj Varma.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the policeman for the achievement.

“In a test of sheer doggedness and strength, visually impaired Chhonzin Angmo of Nepal summited Mount Everest around 8.30 this morning, carving her name in the history of mountaineering.

“Right alongside, sharing her journey of courage and grit, were two Indians – West Bengal Police Constable Lakshmikanta Mandal of the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police, who summited with Tenzing Sherpa (Gelba), and Geeta Samota, who summited with Lakpa Sherpa,” the West Bengal Police said in a post on X.

Mandal set out for the expedition in the second week of April.

The police said, “We salute all three for their determination and bravery, and raise a special cheer for our own Lakshmikanta. May he reach many more summits!” Hailing Mandal for the feat, the chief minister said he is proud that a member of the state police has achieved such a remarkable milestone.

“His extraordinary feat is a shining example of the courage and determination that define our force. Wishing him a safe descent and continued success in all his endeavours!" she said. PTI SUS NN