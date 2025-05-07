Bengal political parties hail 'Operation Sindoor' against terror camps in Pakistan, PoK

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP lauded the Indian armed forces for executing 'Operation Sindoor' against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the strike with a salutation 'Jai Hind, Jai India' on social media, while Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said the strike sent a message that the country has "zero tolerance to terror".

"Thank you, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! Under your fearless leadership, India doesn’t stay silent — we strike back with force. 9 terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been wiped out by our brave Armed Forces in a precise and powerful mission," Majumdar said on X.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"This is New India — we enter their homes and destroy terror!," Majumdar said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also hailed the strike on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Let Team India keep going, let Team India win. The entire country is on the side of jawans. Rest of the words will be spoken later. Jai Hind," he said.

As a "proud Indian my support goes for the Indian army", Ghosh also said.

"Let the terror camps be razed to the ground, let there be more such emphatic response to terror attacks on our people," said Ghosh, also the TMC state spokesperson.

TMC spokesman Joy Prakash Majumdar told PTI, "We support any action by our forces for the sovereignty of the country and security of our citizens and emphatic action against terror." He also said, "We have been told about India's supremacy in the air and on the ground as compared to Pakistan. So, there should not be any apprehension among the people of this country about Pakistan. We are united." He was alluding to the mock drill announced by the Centre, which will be held across the country on Wednesday. PTI SUS BDC