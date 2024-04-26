Bengal: Polling for 3 LS seats peaceful, over 72 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) Polling for three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal in the second phase of parliamentary elections was peaceful with a voter turnout of over 72 per cent registered till 5 pm on Friday, an EC official said.

Voting for Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj constituencies started at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM, he said.

Till 5 PM, Balurghat recorded the highest polling percentage at 72.30, followed by Raiganj at 71.87 and Darjeeling at 71.41, the Election Commission official said.

"Today's polling was peaceful. There is no report of any untoward incident in the three parliamentary constituencies," he said.

Forty-seven candidates, including state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, are in the fray in this phase, with 51.17 lakh people eligible to exercise their franchise.

Altogether 5,298 polling stations have been set up across the three constituencies.

There are 1,999 polling stations in Darjeeling, 1,730 in Raiganj and 1,569 in Balurghat, he said.

A total of 272 companies, comprising 27,200 personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), along with 12,983 state policemen have been deployed for the polls, the official added. PTI SCH BDC