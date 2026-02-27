Bengal polls: BJP sees 'Paribartan Yatra' as game changer, test of organisational muscle

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) After the 2019 surge and the 2021 setback, the West Bengal BJP is set to launch 'Paribartan Yatra', its most expansive statewide mobilisation programme in recent years, in a calibrated bid to revive stalled momentum, sharpen anti-incumbency against the TMC and test its rebuilt grassroots machinery ahead of the assembly polls this year.

Timed to begin on March 1, a day after the publication of the revised electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the 5,000-km outreach initiative is designed as both a mass-contact exercise and an organisational stress test aimed at converting booth-level groundwork into visible street mobilisation.

"During this 'Paribartan Yatra', we plan to directly reach out to 1-1.5 crore people. This will be a game changer for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls," a senior state BJP leader told PTI.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya described it as "the next phase of democratic correction in Bengal".

"After 34 years of Left rule, people voted for change. Fifteen years later, there is a demand for another change. The 'Paribartan Yatra' is about reconnecting with that sentiment," he said.

Nine yatras will originate from Cooch Behar, Krishnanagar, Kulti, Garbeta, Raidighi, Islampur, Hasan, Sandeshkhali and Amta, traversing every assembly constituency before culminating in a Brigade Parade Ground rally here, expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The geographic spread is politically calibrated. The BJP's strength is better in north Bengal and industrial belts such as Kulti and Asansol, while the inclusion of Raidighi and Sandeshkhali pushes the campaign into terrain dominated by the TMC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the yatra from Raidighi in South 24 Parganas, a district, where the BJP has no MLA, and widely seen as a TMC bastion and political turf of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

BJP insiders describe the choice as deliberate. "Amit Shah ji starting yatra from South 24 Parganas is a message. We are not limiting ourselves to comfort zones. We are challenging the TMC in its fortress," said a senior party functionary.

The heavy deployment of central leaders, including BJP president Nitin Nabin, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh, underscores the importance the party's national leadership is attaching to Bengal even as the TMC accuses it of over-reliance on Delhi faces.

After winning 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and emerging as the principal challenger to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP mounted an aggressive 2021 assembly campaign. Despite high-decibel rallies and sustained central presence, it failed to dislodge the TMC government.

The defeat triggered internal rifts, defections and a visible dip in cadre morale. Several leaders who had joined the BJP during the earlier "Jogdan Melas" drifted away, while organisational coherence weakened at the district level.

"Post-2021, there were leadership tussles at the district level. The cadre felt directionless. This yatra is about rebuilding confidence," said a BJP leader.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty sees the campaign as a strategic recalibration.

"In 2021, the campaign was high-voltage but top-heavy. The 'Paribartan Yatra' appears to test booth committees, district coordination and endurance. It is as much an organisational drill as a political spectacle," he said.

The BJP leadership insists the yatra is not a traditional Rath Yatra but a structured outreach campaign combining roadshows, local meetings and grievance projection. Unlike mass induction programmes, the focus is now on sustained engagement rather than symbolic expansion.

"This is about organisational strength. If we can coordinate 5,000 km across nine zones without friction, it shows we are ready for 2026," said a senior BJP leader.

The timing, immediately after the SIR roll publication, adds a tactical layer. Over the past weeks, leaders across parties attended hearings to defend voter names, underscoring how crucial electoral arithmetic has become in Bengal's polarised political landscape.

"The BJP wants to convert booth activation during SIR into campaign momentum. The timing is strategic," said a political analyst.

A BJP leader acknowledged the linkage and said, "Our booth workers were active during SIR. We are now moving from verification to mobilisation." For the TMC, the yatra is little more than optics."The BJP is bringing leaders from Delhi because they lack credible local faces. Bengal has rejected them before, and people will reject this drama," said a TMC leader.

Chakraborty believes narrative recalibration remains critical, and said, "The BJP's challenge is not just mobilisation; it is narrative correction. They have to broaden their appeal beyond polarisation if they want to consolidate rural votes." Observers note that Bengal's political culture has long revolved around marches and mass contact drives, from Left Front-era padayatras to Mamata Banerjee's agitation politics. Yet history shows that spectacle alone does not guarantee electoral success.

For the BJP, the 'Paribartan Yatra' must do three things simultaneously: energise cadres, signal seriousness to fence-sitters, and project a credible alternative narrative against the TMC.

Whether it becomes a pivot or merely political pageantry will be settled not on highways but at booths - on unity within, vote conversion, and narrative traction beyond rhetoric.

For now, the BJP is betting that miles on the road can translate into numbers on counting day.