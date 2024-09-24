Bengal pollution watchdog hands over 25 e-cycles to police units

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) handed over 25 electric cycles to the state police on Tuesday as part of its initiative to bring down vehicular emissions.

The board plans to distribute 1,450 e-cycles to police units for patrolling sensitive areas, the WBPCB said in a statement.

“... This is a part of the National Clean Air Programme, taking a bold step to cut vehicle emissions to significantly reduce pollution, making our cities greener and more livable,” it said.

The e-cycles produce zero emission, reducing noise and air pollution, and their lower maintenance costs and reduced fuel consumption contribute to significant operational savings, the statement said.

These cycles also promote physical activity and can be used for community outreach initiatives, a WBPCB official said.

A large-scale deployment of e-cycles can substantially decrease particulate pollution in West Bengal, he said. PTI SUS RBT