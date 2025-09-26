Bengal post-poll violence: 4 years on, CBI arrests man accused in BJP leader's murder

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an accused wanted in connection with the killing of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar during post-poll violence in West Bengal in 2021, officials said.

Sarkar was killed in the Kankurgachi area of Kolkata on May 2, 2021, after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.

Amit Das, who absconded after the investigation into the case began, was arrested on Thursday on the basis of source-based information and technical inputs, the officials said.

"The arrested accused will be produced in the trial court today," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency took over the investigation from West Bengal Police, re-registering the FIR dated May 2, 2021, at Narkeldanga police station as its own case on the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The state police (homicide squad, Detective Department, Kolkata) filed a chargesheet on August 6, 2021, against 15 accused.

After taking over the investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on September 30, 2021, against 20 accused persons, including 15 previously chargesheeted by the state police.

The agency filed another supplementary chargesheet against 18 more accused persons on June 30 this year. PTI ABS ARI