Bengal: Post-SIR electoral rolls out, over 63 lakhs deleted

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Over 63 lakh names were deleted from the pre-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal, resulting in the revised total electorate of a little over 7.04 crore, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said on Saturday.

The voter count exceeded 7.66 crore in the state before the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in November last year.

According to the draft electoral rolls published in December after the enumeration phase of the revision exercise, the size of the electorate shrank to around 7.08 crore, down by over 58 lakh from the pre-SIR rolls.

Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said the exercise led to the "deletion of 5.46 lakh electors through Form 7 after due verification", and "inclusion of 1.82 lakh new voters through Form 6 and Form 6A".

An additional 6,671 voters were added through Form 8 for shifting within the state, he said.

Form 6 is used for inclusion, and Form 6A for inclusion of overseas electors, as per the Election Commission. Form 8 is for electors who shifted from outside a state or within a state, and Form 7 for deletion.

The revision exercise, carried out in lines with directives of the Election Commission and orders of the Supreme Court, resulted in the revised electorate of a little over 7.04 crore in the state, the CEO said.

Of the revised 7.04 crore electorate, over 3.60 crore are men, 3.44 crore women and 1,382 belong to the third gender, he said.

In all, 58.20 lakh enumeration forms were not received during the SIR exercise, covering categories such as deceased voters (24.16 lakh), absent electors (12.20 lakh), and those who had permanently shifted from their addresses (19.88 lakh).

Some 60.06 lakh electors remain in the "under adjudication" category but have been included in revised rolls, Agarwal said.

“The revised rolls reflect both inclusion of eligible electors and removal of ineligible entries while maintaining the same gender ratio at 956 as in the draft rolls,” he said.

The revision exercise used January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for new electors.

The updated rolls will be displayed at all polling stations and made available for public inspection from Saturday, the West Bengal CEO said. PTI SCH SMY BDC