Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh cr in biz summit: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day business conclave, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding session of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), Banerjee said that 212 memoranda of understanding and letters of intent were signed across various sectors, highlighting the state's potential as an investment destination.

“We have received investment proposals amounting to Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day event. These will create thousands of job opportunities in West Bengal,” she said. PTI BSM/DC PNT BDC