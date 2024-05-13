Bengal records 32.78 pc voter turnout till 10 am in 4th phase of LS polls

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) A voter turnout of 32.78 per cent was registered in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal till 10 am on Monday, an Election Commission official said.

The Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency registered maximum polling at 35.53 per cent followed by Bolpur (35.22 per cent), he said.

Bardhaman Purba (SC) recorded 33.82 per cent polling, Ranaghat (SC) (33.23 per cent), Krishnanagar (32.59 per cent), Bardhaman-Durgapur (31.41 per cent), Birbhum (30.45 per cent), and Asansol (29.99 per cent), he added.

The poll panel said it has so far received 1,088 complaints from different political parties alleging EVM malfunctioning and agents being stopped from entering booths.

Polling in the eight constituencies started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

A total of 1,45,30,017 voters – 73,84,356 men, 71,45,379 women and 282 third-genders – are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations. PTI SCH RBT