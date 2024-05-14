Bengal records over 80 pc turnout in fourth phase of LS polls

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) West Bengal has recorded a voter turnout of 80.22 per cent in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to eight constituencies in the state, an Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

The Bardhaman-Purba constituency registered the highest turnout of 82.85 per cent, followed by Bolpur (82.66), Birbhum (81.91), Ranaghat (81.87), Bardhaman-Durgapur (80.72), Krishnanagar (80.65), Baharampur (77.54), and Asansol (73.27), he said.

Polling to the eight constituencies started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Monday.

A total of 1.45 crore voters, including 73.84 lakh men, 71.45 lakh women and 282 persons of the third gender, were eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,507 polling stations. PTI SCH ACD