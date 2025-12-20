Bengal renames 'Karmashree' scheme as 'Mahatmashree' from next fiscal

Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Saturday issued a notification stating that its 100-day employment scheme, Karmashree, will be renamed 'Mahatmashree' from the next financial year.

The notification was issued after Governor C V Ananda Bose gave his assent, a senior state government official said.

"The renaming not only preserves the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, but also aligns our state programme with the spirit of public welfare," a senior state official said.

The government aims to provide greater employment opportunities under the 'Mahatmashree' programme in the coming financial year.

Parliament on Thursday passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and guarantee 125 days of rural wage employment every year.

The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote late on Thursday night, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it amid strong protests by the opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the existing scheme, accusing the Centre of putting the financial burden on the states.

Opposition parties and Trinamool Congress representatives staged protests outside Parliament, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the move, calling it an attempt to erase the Father of the Nation from a welfare programme.

In response, Banerjee proposed that West Bengal's corresponding state scheme, originally named 'Karmashree', be renamed 'Mahatmashree' to honour Mahatma Gandhi. PTI SCH MNB