Bengal reports 58 new Covid cases, active cases 596

Kolkata: Fifty-eight people tested positive for coronavirus infection in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

During the same period, 91 recovered from the COVID-19 contagion, pushing the total number of active cases to 596, it said.

The toll due to the disease, however, remained at one, it said.

"The situation is under control, and there is nothing to worry about. However, we would advise the people to follow the Covid-19 health-related protocols and wear masks," he said.