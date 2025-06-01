Bengal reports 82 new COVID infections since Saturday, active cases rise to 287

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) West Bengal reported 82 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the current wave to 287 in the state, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Six persons were discharged from hospitals during the period after they tested negative for the contagion, it mentioned.

However, no data was shared by the state health department Currently, Kerala, with 1,400 active cases, has the highest number of Covid patients, the data mentioned, adding that the total number of patients in the country is 3,758. PTI SCH BDC