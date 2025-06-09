Bengal reports another COVID-19 death

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) West Bengal registered another death due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the current wave to two, a state health department official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Babulal Singh, a resident of Battala in Hatibagan area of Kolkata. He breathed his last at Beliaghata ID Hospital here on June 5, he said.

"He was taken to the hospital last Tuesday (June 3) after he tested positive for the contagion. He died there on Thursday," the official said.

There are currently around eight-nine COVID-19 patients admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital, he added.

West Bengal reported 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active coronavirus infections to 747, data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.

During the period, 53 patients recovered, it added.