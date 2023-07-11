Bengal rural polls: BGPM takes early leads in Darjeeling hills

Darjeeling/Kalimpong (WB), Jul 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Tuesday took early leads in the gram panchayats in West Bengal’s hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Two-tier panchayat elections, as against three-tier polls in the rest of the state, were held in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area after 23 years on July 8.

The BGPM, which is led by GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, claimed it will be able to form the board in 33 gram panchayats, while the BJP has won two GPs, the United Gorkha alliance one and Independent candidates won the majority of the seats in nine GPs, according to results declared till 2.30 pm.

There are 598 gram panchayat seats in 70 GPs in Darjeeling, while Kalimpong has 281 gram panchayat seats in 42 GPs in Kalimpong.

According to the district administration, the BGPM was ahead in Takling 1, Rongchong, Lebong Valley 2, Pubong Rampuria, Sittong 2, Badamtam, Labdah and Takdah gram panchayats in Darjeeling.

Similarly, in neighbouring Kalimpong, the party was ahead in Kalimpong 1, Bhalukhop, Samthar, Yamgmakum, Seokbir and Kaffer Kankebong, Pudung, Pabringtar, Lava Gitbeong, Sangsay, Lingsey, Nimbong, Lolay and Santook gram panchayats.

Panchayat samiti results are yet to be declared.

The BGPM, which shares close ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress, is facing the united might of an eight-party United Gorkha Alliance led by the BJP, to which Darjeeling MP Raju Bista belongs.

The last panchayat election was held in 2000, with GNLF founder Subhas Ghisingh claiming in 2005 that the panchayat was diluting the powers of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), which was later rechristened as GTA.

After the formation of DGHC in 1988, the three-tier panchayat system prevalent across the country was replaced with a two-tier system in the hills - gram panchayat and panchayat samiti - in 1992 by amending the Constitution. PTI ACD MM