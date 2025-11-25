Bengal: School headmaster assaulted for protesting eve-teasing of girl students, 3 detained

Malda (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) A school headmaster was assaulted for protesting the eve-teasing of girl students in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

Three persons were detained in connection with the incident in Enayetpur.

The headmaster, identified as Badiuz Zaman, lodged a police complaint against three youths, hailing from Manikchak area, after they rained blows on him and took away his motorcycle keys when he asked them not to stand in front of the school gate and harass girl students. Zaman was left bleeding from his forehead in the incident.

After receiving the complaint, police detained the three from nearby areas.

Locals said school-going girls have long been complaining about eve-teasing by a group of youths who crowd near the school gate during morning and afternoon hours.

The police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the school.