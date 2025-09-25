Bengal school job aspirants hold protest near Kolkata, demand fairness in fresh recruitment process

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) A section of school job aspirants, who appeared for recent exams conducted by WBSSC, staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Thursday, demanding fair recruitment in government-aided schools.

They gathered at Karunamoyee Metro station and took out a one-km march to Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters.

The agitators, who appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission on September 7 and 14, were demanding the abolition of the provision of awarding 10 extra marks to untainted teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order and have participated in the fresh exams.

The Supreme Court ordered the sacking of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-aided schools, describing the 2016 recruitment process as “vitiated and tainted”.

The protesters claimed the 10-grace-marks provision would deprive new candidates and violate the norms that ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

They also demanded the immediate release of vacancies in the schools.

Meanwhile, non-teaching staffers, who lost their jobs in the recruitment controversy, said they have been facing difficulties without a salary for the past six months.

The job aspirants said they want to meet the state education minister to highlight their objections to the recruitment notification.