Bengal school jobs scam: CBI questions two TMC councillors

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Two TMC councillors appeared before sleuths of the CBI on Thursday for questioning in connection with its probe into irregularities in recruitment in West Bengal’s primary schools, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders – Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty – on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning.

"We are trying to find out how both of them were benefited by the irregularities in school jobs," the official told PTI.

The probe agency had conducted search operations at Chakraborty's residence and offices in November last year.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam. PTI SCH RBT