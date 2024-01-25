Bengal school jobs scam: CBI questions two TMC councillors for over 6 hours

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Two TMC councillors were on Thursday questioned by the CBI for over six hours in connection with their alleged involvement in irregularities in school jobs in West Bengal, a senior official said.

The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty, who is also member of the mayor in the council of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning.

"The two were questioned about their ideas about the scam and how much they knew about the people who have been arrested so far, We also tried to find out how much they were benefited by the irregularities in school jobs," the officer told PTI.

Chakraborty, who is also the husband of Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munsi from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency, and Dasgupta after coming out of the CBI office claimed that they both cooperated with the CBI detectives.

"There was nothing much to say about today's questioning. Most of the time I was made to wait sitting alone. When questioned I told them that I had no idea about the scam. I cooperated with them throughout and will continue doing so," Dasgupta told reporters.

Chakraborty, whom the CBI asked to appear before its officers on January 31, said, "I have given them replies to all their queries. They have asked me to appear on January 31 and I will definitely come." The central probe agency had conducted search operations at the residences and offices of the two TMC councillors in November last year.

In October 2022, the CBI had questioned Chakraborty in connection with its investigation into incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the school jobs scam. PTI SCH RBT RG