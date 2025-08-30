Bengal school jobs scam: SSC publishes list of 1,804 tainted teachers

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) In a long-awaited move, the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Saturday published the list of 1,804 teachers identified as ‘tainted’ in connection with the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST).

This action follows a directive from the Supreme Court on August 28, which ordered the commission to release the names within a week.

The list, uploaded at 8pm on the commission's website, includes the names, roll numbers, and serial numbers of the tainted candidates.

According to WBSSC officials, these people will not be allowed to participate in any upcoming recruitment exams.

"Adhering to the SC's directive, we are uploading the list containing a list of 1,804 candidates who are marked tainted. The names have been arranged alphabetically along with their roll numbers and serial numbers," a school service commission official said.

According to the commission, out of the 25,753 appointments invalidated by the Supreme Court's April 3 verdict, 5,303 teaching and non-teaching staff were found to be tainted. Of these, 1,804 are teachers. The number of untainted teachers stands at 15,803, the official added. PTI SUS MNB