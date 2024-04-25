Bengal school jobs verdict gross injustice: Mamata

Keshiary (WB), Apr 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dubbed the cancellation of over 25,000 school jobs as "gross injustice" and alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP to stop these job losers from being deployed in poll duty.

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency in Paschim Medinipur district, wondered how the schools could function with so many teachers out of jobs.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court had declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void," ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

"If someone has committed a mistake, it can be rectified, but snatching 25,000 jobs is a gross injustice. How will the schools function, if so many teachers are out of jobs? "It is a ploy by the BJP. I have respect for the judiciary but what has happened is gross injustice," Banerjee said.

"So many jobs have been taken away so that these job losers cannot be deployed in poll duty during elections and central government employees can be engaged, who will work at the behest of the saffron camp," she added. PTI PNT BDC