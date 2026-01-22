Bengal school recuitment board publishes merit list for teaching posts in higher secondary

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission published the merit list for recruitment to 12,445 assistant teachers' posts in classes 11 and 12 of state-aided schools.

The interviews will be conducted on January 27-28 in Kolkata, January 28-29 in Jhargram, and January 29-30 in Jalpaiguri, an official said.

The WBSSC conducted the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST) to recruit assistant teachers for secondary and higher secondary classes in September.

While there are 23,212 vacancies for secondary classes, 12,445 posts will be filled in the higher secondary.

The merit list for secondary classes, 9 and 10, was published on November 24, and the final list of candidates who qualified the interview was published on December 12.

The merit list published on Wednesday evening has 12,445 names, and a waiting list of around 6,000 candidates has also been issued.

Many school teachers whose jobs were invalidated by the Supreme Court order on April 3 last year have found a place in the merit list.

Rupa Karmakar, a member of the Deserving Teachers Forum, said that while she found a place in both secondary and higher secondary merit lists, the names of many 'untainted' colleagues appeared on the waiting lists.

"We hope the WBSSC will consider their case as all of us had been victims of institutional corruption," she said.

A WBSSC official said the majority of the 'untainted' candidates, who appeared in the recruitment exam in September 2025, found a place in the two merit lists.

"Everything is being done in a transparent manner as directed by the court," he said.