Bengal schools asked to tailor class timings due to scorching heat

Kolkata, June 12 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday asked state-run and state-aided educational institutions to tailor school hours due to scorching heat prevailing in most parts of the state.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, referring to a communique from the school education department on June 11, stated in its advisory that upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools can collaborate with "stakeholders" to adjust school hours without disrupting the academic calendar and mid-day meal programme.

The advisory emphasised the importance of considering "weather conditions" in their respective areas while making such decisions, WBBSE deputy secretary Rhitabrata Chatterjee said.

Cities and districts of south Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Purnba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Badhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia, have been experiencing hot and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degree Celsius.

Although the advisory did not specifically mention any particular zone, a school education department official clarified that the communique aimed to address the difficulties faced by children attending classes in the extreme heat, often leading to illness.

The official further explained that many primary and upper primary schools had already adjusted their class schedules to morning hours.

"Many primary and upper primary schools have already rescheduled classes in the morning hours. We have enabled every institute, even at secondary and higher secondary level, to tweak class hours according to their convenience for the benefit of students and teaching/non-teaching staff till the weather condition improves," the official added. PTI SUS MNB