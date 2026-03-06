Bengal: Scuffle at SFI protest outside Burdwan University campus over 'delay' in exam results

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between police personnel and SFI activists during a protest outside the state-run Burdwan University campus in West Bengal on Friday over alleged delay in holding students' union polls and publication of semester results of the institute.

Around 300 activists of the students' wing of CPI(M) tried to breach police barricades and enter the varsity campus in the Purba Bardhaman district, a senior officer said.

Some of the protesters made attempts to scale the university gate in Rajganj area, he said.

"The protesting students tried to move past the barricades but were prevented by the police personnel as the gathering was affecting vehicular movement and the functioning of work in other offices nearby," the officer said.

An SFI protester told reporters that they wanted to meet the vice chancellor or registrar to hand over their memorandum of demands for holding the students' union polls and the publication of semester exams at the earliest.

"Every year, there is a delay in the publication of results despite holding the semester exams on time. This creates uncertainty among hundreds of students,” she said.

The activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) shouted slogans against the university management and the state higher education department for allegedly being indifferent to the burning issues. PTI SUS BDC