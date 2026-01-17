Bengal seeks withdrawal of EC's order to file FIR against EROs, AEROs over 'ghost voters'

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) The West Bengal government has asked the Election Commission (EC) to withdraw its directive to file FIRs against two EROs and AEROs in connection with "ghost voter" controversy, arguing that criminal action would amount to "minor lapses being met with major punishment", an official said on Saturday.

The EC's directive was conveyed through the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), but the state Home department has written to the CEO's office seeking its revocation, he said.

"The officials concerned have already faced departmental action, including suspension, and invoking criminal law for procedural lapses is excessive," a senior state government official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The controversy stems from the alleged inclusion of "ghost voters" in the electoral rolls of Moyna in Purba Medinipur district and Baruipur East in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The EC had ordered the state government to suspend, initiate departmental proceedings and lodge FIRs against Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Devottam Dutta Chowdhury and Assistant ERO (AERO) Tathagata Mondal of Moyna, as well as ERO Biplab Sarkar and AERO Sudipta Das of Baruipur Purba.

An FIR was also ordered against Surajit Haldar, a contractual data entry operator in Baruipur Purba.

Sources in the state government said the state's representation cited legal advice from the Advocate General, arguing that the alleged misconduct did not warrant criminal prosecution.

"Disciplinary action has been initiated, and the matter is being addressed administratively. A police case at this stage is disproportionate," the official added.

The CEO's office has forwarded the state's request to the EC in New Delhi for a final decision.

"We have received the state government's communication and it has been sent to the Commission for consideration. The EC will take the appropriate decision in due course," an official in the CEO's office said.

"If the DEOs fail to register FIRs as directed, the Commission may direct the CEO to ensure that the complaints are filed," the CEO office official added.

While the four officials were eventually suspended following delays, FIRs have not yet been registered. The data entry operator has since resigned. PTI SCH RG