Bengal: Seven detained for assaulting elderly man over loud music in New Town

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Seven persons, including four women, were detained on Sunday for allegedly assaulting an elderly man at an apartment in New Town near Kolkata after he asked them to lower the volume of music during a late-night party, police said.

The group were allegedly partying on the ground floor apartment from midnight till the early Sunday morning hours, a police official said quoting the complaint of neighbours.

When the elderly man, identified as Saokat Ali, approached the group around 3 am to request them to reduce the volume of the music, he was allegedly attacked by six youths and the group also charged at other protesting neighbours, the official added.

Ali suffered deep gashes on his head and had to be treated at local health centre before being discharged.

"We had politely requested them to lower the high pitch music as there is a cardiac patient at our home but they turned aggressive. Probably they were under influence of liquor," an elderly man of an adjacent standalone building said.